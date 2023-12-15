Cyclones Blow Out the K-Wings
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones topped the Wings on Friday night 7-0 inside the Heritage Bank Center. It marks Cincy's first win of the year against Kalamazoo and first shutout victory on the season.
* Cincinnati started hot on the power play in the first period. Cristiano DiGiacinto deflected in a Louie Caporusso shot for his second goal in as many games. Cole Fraser sniped in a rocket from the top of the far circle for his first goal in a Cyclones' uniform. Cincy ballooned the lead to 3-0 when DiGiacinto fed Caporusso from behind the net with a nifty pass.
* The 'Clones offensive outburst continued in the middle frame when Patrick Polino backhanded in his ECHL-leading 4th shorthanded goal. After taking a penalty, Lee Lapid jumped out of the box and tapped in a Burzan feed to make it 5-0. Kalamazoo then made a goalie change, swapping in Hunter Vorva to replace Jonathan Lemieux. Zack Andrusiak finished off a Tim Doherty pass along the goal line, then Burzan tacked on a 7th Cyclones goal.
* Lindbom shut the door in the 3rd period and recorded the first Cyclones' shutout of the season making 28 saves.
Up next, Cincinnati hits the road to take on the Nailers on Saturday December 16th. Puck drop from Wheeling is scheduled for 7:10pm ET.
Up next, Cincinnati hits the road to take on the Nailers on Saturday December 16th. Puck drop from Wheeling is scheduled for 7:10pm ET.
