Rush Fall to Steelheads 4-1

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell 4-1 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday night.

The game started off poorly as the Rush were outshot 13-3 by the Steelheads in the first period, and Ben Zloty notched his second goal of the year from Willie Knierim and Ty Pelton-Byce. Idaho would lead the rest of the game.

Keaton Mastrodonato capitalized on a feed from Wade Murphy just 87 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0 Steelheads, but the Rush fought back. Rapid City outshot Idaho 12-11 in the second period and Logan Nelson broke through for this seventh goal of the year.

Despite chances on an Alex Aleardi breakaway and a net-front scramble on the powerplay, Jared Moe stood tall in net for the Steelheads ending the night with 24 saves on 25 shots.

Jack Becker struck early in the third on an Idaho powerplay and would add an empty netter to complete the Steelheads win.

The Rush are still only two points back of Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division and will face the Steelheads again tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

