Rush Fall to Steelheads 4-1
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell 4-1 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday night.
The game started off poorly as the Rush were outshot 13-3 by the Steelheads in the first period, and Ben Zloty notched his second goal of the year from Willie Knierim and Ty Pelton-Byce. Idaho would lead the rest of the game.
Keaton Mastrodonato capitalized on a feed from Wade Murphy just 87 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0 Steelheads, but the Rush fought back. Rapid City outshot Idaho 12-11 in the second period and Logan Nelson broke through for this seventh goal of the year.
Despite chances on an Alex Aleardi breakaway and a net-front scramble on the powerplay, Jared Moe stood tall in net for the Steelheads ending the night with 24 saves on 25 shots.
Jack Becker struck early in the third on an Idaho powerplay and would add an empty netter to complete the Steelheads win.
The Rush are still only two points back of Wichita for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division and will face the Steelheads again tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023
- Sellar Nets First Pro Hat-Trick, Royals Steamroll Railers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Jared Moe Tremendous in Net as Steelheads Defeat Rush 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Fall to Steelheads 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- McAuley's Hat Trick Leads Americans Over KC - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 at Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Defeat Swamp Rabbits 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Drop First Trip to Reading 5-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Fall Against Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Continue Having the Lions' Number - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders' Late Rally Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Anderson Stars In 4-3 Walleye Win Over Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Enjoy Home Cooking In 4-1 Win Over Fuel - Wheeling Nailers
- Norfolk Defeat Trois-Rivières; Overtake First Place in ECHL North Division - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Blow Out the K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Ashbrook Scores Twice In 5-3 Win Over Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Cooper Jones to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Romanov Reassigned from Cuda to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night Presented by Alloy Employer Services - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reign Recall Max Martin from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: December 15 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading, Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Begins 3 Game Weekend Set at Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brown & Lodermeier Score Twice as Icemen Rally Past Ghost Pirates - Jacksonville Icemen
- Another New Face in the Lineup Tonight vs. KC, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Royals Welcome Railers & Swifties to Town on Taylor's Night (Royals Version) Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.