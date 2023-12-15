McAuley's Hat Trick Leads Americans Over KC

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night 4-1 in front of a crowd of 3,814 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Americans scored the only goal of the opening period when Hank Crone's shot from the right circle was deflected in front by Colby McAuley for his first of the night and 12th of the season. Hank Crone and Nolan Orzeck had the assists. Allen led 1-0 after the first period.

The Americans picked right up in the second as Jordan-Ty Fourier found William Provost in the slot for his fourth goal of the season and a 2-0 Americans lead. Seven minutes later Colby McAuley took the puck away from a Mavericks defender along the right-wing boards and found a lane to the front of the net firing a shot off the right pad of Mavericks goalie Dillon Kelley for his second of the night and 13th of the year. The Americans had a 3-0 lead after two periods of play.

The Americans added to their lead in the third period as Colby McAuley completed the hat trick with the fourth Allen goal of the night and a 4-1 win over Kansas City.

"Colby (McAuley) has really been carrying the load for us," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "His line with Hank Crone and Blake Murray was really good tonight, but we're not done. We need more where that came from on Saturday."

The Americans ended their two-game losing streak. The series finale is on Saturday night with a 6:05 PM start time.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - L. Merilainen

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.