Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm)

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-4-0-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (13-7-2-0)

December 15, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #23

North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Dominic Cadieux (3), Evan Reddick (21)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Davids Rozitis (90)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look to extend their franchise-record eight-game road winning streak against the South Carolina Stingrays (2nd South, 2nd East) in a battle between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-1-0-0) Home:(0-1-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 2, 2023 - Greenville 5 vs S. Carolina 8

Next Meeting:

January 5, 2023 - Greenville at S. Carolina

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(79-75-17)

QUICK BITS

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Friday night is Greenville's 11th trip away from the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. While the Swamp Rabbits' 9-3 record on home ice is an impressive standing, the team's road record has been turning heads across the ECHL. Since their first loss of the season on November 1 in a road game in Atlanta, the Swamp Rabbits have rattled off wins in each of their last eight away games, setting a new franchise record for consecutive road victories in the process. Of the eight straight wins, seven of them came in consecutive game days from November 14 through November 25.

KECHS KEEPS GOING

Wednesday's bounce back win over Atlanta saw forward Josh McKechney extend his point streak to four straight games with an assist on Brannon McManus' power-play goal in the third period. Over his last four games, McKechney has posted a goal and four assists in what is his longest point streak of the season.

THAT'S SOME GOOD 'ROAD KILL'

Throughout Greenville's 9-1 road start, plenty of different factors have played a part in the success, but one stat has pulled the Swamp Rabbits in front of the league. Away from home, the Rabbits boast the league's best penalty-kill, posting a staggering 93.1% efficiency. While Greenville is the third-least penalized team in the ECHL, they have allowed just two goals on 29 times shorthanded when on the road.

BRANNON BACK ON TRACK

After a stretch of nine points over a seven-game stretch for Brannon McManus came to an end last Wednesday, the forwards saw a stretch of three games without a point. McManus' fortune changed on Wednesday against Atlanta, as the forward scored a power-play goal, seventh point against the Gladiators this season, to get back onto the score sheet. The goal, his fourth of the season, added to his 13 points to put the winger into second on the team in scoring.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.