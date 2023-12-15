Growlers Fall 5-3 to Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-3 to the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.

Tristan Ashbrook opened the scoring for Adirondack five minutes into the game before Zach O'Brien replied for Newfoundland just 14 seconds later.

Neil Shea gave the Growlers a 2-1 lead midway through the first before Jace Isley evened it up for the Thunder moments later to make it 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Ashbrook got his second of the game 21 seconds into the middle frame before Mike Gillespie made it 4-2 Adirondack four minutes later. Matt Brassard nabbed one for Newfoundland late in the 2nd to cut it to 4-3 Adirondack going into the third.

Patrick Grasso made it 5-3 Adirondack with 6:07 left in regulation and Newfoundland would get no closer despite an 11-6 shot advantage in the 3rd period as the hosts held on for a 5-3 final.

Quick Hits

Neil Shea led the way with 5 shots on goal.

Isaac Johnson has seven points in his last four games.

Newfoundland head to Maine to face the Mariners on Saturday night at 7:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - T. Ashbrook

2. ADK - J. Isley

3. ADK - M. Gillespie

