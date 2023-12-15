Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night Presented by Alloy Employer Services

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the fan experiences for the club's NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services on January 20, 2024.

The night's events begin at 5 p.m on the Furman Plaza with the Busch Light Pregame Party on the Plaza featuring the official eNASCAR Simulator for fans to experience the thrill of driving in a NASCAR Race and other activities in the Kevin Whitacker Chevrolet Kids Zone.

While on the plaza, fans can take an up-close look at the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro featuring the Swamp Rabbits paint scheme, the Darlington Raceway Pace Car, and more. The pregame festivities will also feature appearances by the Cookout Southern 500 trophy and local racing drivers and personalities in the pregame car show.

General admission doors will open to the public at 6 p.m, allowing fans to enter Bon Secours Wellness Arena and participate in a public pregame autograph session with NASCAR drivers throughout the concourse. A list of participating drivers will be announced at a later date.

The Swamp Rabbits will welcome the Jacksonville Icemen to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a South Division rivalry meeting at 7 p.m that same night.

During the game, NASCAR takes center stage as the NASCAR drivers will be introduced for the opening puck drop and feature as part of in-game events and contests.

Greenville will wear special NASCAR Night fire suit jerseys that will be auctioned to the public in a live postgame auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

