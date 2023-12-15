Another New Face in the Lineup Tonight vs. KC, 7:35 PM CST

Allen Americans face off with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavericks) Allen Americans face off with the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavericks)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Americans dropped the first game of the series on Wednesday night 6-4. KC leads the season series 4-1. Game time this evening is 7:35 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:20 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:35 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/20/23 vs. Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

McAuley extends streak: Colby McAuley has scored a goal in three straight games and owns a four-game point streak. McAuley leads the Americans in goals with 11 and power play goals with six. He finished Wednesday night's games with two goals and one assist. He is one point behind Kris Myllari for the team lead in points with 20.

Americans add forward: The Tampa Bay lightning (NHL) have assigned forward Bennett MacArthur to the Allen Americans. The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound forward had three points in 12 games with Orlando this season. The NHL prospect had four games in the American Hockey League last year with Tampa's AHL affiliate Syracuse.

Power Play stalls: The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play on Wednesday night, ending a streak of five straight games with one or more power play goals. Their current ranking is seventh overall in the ECHL 20-for-82.

Eric Williams returns after collision: Americans defenseman Eric Williams left the game in the second period with a lower body injury but returned in the third period. Williams went down after a collision with teammate Andrew Jarvis. Williams had an assist on Colby McAuley's first goal of the night in the 6-4 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

Season Series Update: After beating KC in the opening game of the season series, the Americans have dropped four in a row to the Mavericks.

Bakich healthy: After missing last week's series in Utah, Allen forward, and DFW native Solag Bakich returned to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night in Kansas City. Bakich, playing on the third line finished the game with no points and a minus three for the game.

Comparing Allen and KC

Allen Americans

Home: 1-6-0

Away: 6-8-1

Overall: 7-14-1

Last 10: 4-5-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Colby McAuley

Assists: (16) Kris Myllari

Points: (21) Kris Myllari

+/-: (+1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City:

Home: 7-4-1-0

Away: 10-2-0-0

Overall: 17-6-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (13) Patrick Curry

Assists: (22) Max Andreev

Points: (30) Max Andreev

+/-: (+11) Theo Calvas

PIM's (26) Justin Nachbaur

