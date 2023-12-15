Jared Moe Tremendous in Net as Steelheads Defeat Rush 4-1

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (19-4-0-1, 39pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (9-13-1-0, 19pts) by a final score of 4-1 Friday night for their fourth straight win. It was the 12th sellout in the 13th home game with a final attendance of 5,157 fans. The series finale is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period and outshot the Rush 13-3 in the frame. At 7:37 Willie Knierim drove into the offensive zone down the right wing and circle up the left-wing wall. From the left point he sent a saucer pass to Ben Zloty (2nd) in the high slot. Zloty walked to right circle and slipped a backhander over the glove of Matt Radomsky.

Just 87 seconds into the second period Mark Rassell (16th) snapped a five-game goal less drought increasing the Idaho lead to 2-0. Ty Pelton-Byce from the left point fed Wade Murphy below the right circle. From there Murphy found Rassell back door where he banged it home. Just 1:55 later Logan Nelson (7th) cut the Rush deficit back to one slipping the puck by Jared Moe below the right circle. Idaho led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots favoring Rapid City 12-11 in the frame.

Jack Becker (8th) increased the lead to 4-1 just 3:54 into the third period. Keaton Mastrodonato form the left half wall slid the puck back to Register at the left point. From there he let a shot go towards the net where Becker slammed home the rebound. With 61 seconds left Becker would score an empty netter from A.J. White to seal up the 4-1 win.

Jared Moe made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win while Matt Radomsky made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jared Moe (24 saves)

2) Ben Zloty (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots)

3) Jack Becker (2-0-2, 5 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-3. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in 10 straight games now.

- Idaho was outshot Rapid City 34-25.

- Idaho is 61-25-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 31-15-2 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ben Zloty snapped a 12-game goal-less drought, scoring his first goal since Oct. 21.

- Jack Becker recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and now has (2G, 2A) in the last two games.

- Matt Register tallied two assists and tied Becker for the game lead with five shots on net.

