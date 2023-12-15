Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading, Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading. Additionally, forward Matt Brown has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Millman, 22, has appeared in seven games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a goal for one point, two penalty minutes and a -6 rating with the Royals across his appearances in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers on October 20-22, two-game series against the Maine Mariners on November 24 and 25, as well as the opener to Reading's two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions on December 8.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in nine games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Brown, 24, has registered 18 points (6g-12a) in 14 games for the Royals this season. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31.

With Lehigh Valley, the Boston University alum has recorded an assist and -2 rating in four games during his rookie season. He tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Worcester Railers for their Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) game on tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Order tickets for Taylor's Night (Royals Version) tonight: royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.