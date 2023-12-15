Ashbrook Scores Twice In 5-3 Win Over Growlers

GLENS FALLS - Tristan Ashbrook scored twice, and Jeremy Brodeur made 28 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the visiting Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 5-3.

After killing a penalty off early in the game, Shane Harper came out of the penalty box and set up Tristan Ashbrook for the opening goal. The goal was Ashbrook's fourth of the year just 5:15 into the game with the lone assist from Harper for a 1-0 lead.

Newfoundland came back and scored back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. Zach O'Brien tied the game at one at 5:29 of the first period with his fifth of the year from Isaac Johnson and Tyler Weiss. Neil Shea gave the Growlers the lead at 9:23 of the first period from Tate Singleton and Nolan Dillingham.

After being sent back to Adirondack from the Utica Comets, Jace Isley tied the game on a back hand shot from the right circle over the shoulder of goaltender Vyacheslav Peksa. The goal was Isley's third of the year, unassisted, at 13:45 of the first period and the game was tied 2-2 to start the second frame.

Adirondack scored twice in the first 4:35 of the second period to take a two-goal lead. Tristan Ashbrook scored his second of the game as he tipped in a Mike Gillespie pass for a 3-2 lead just 21 seconds into the period. Gillespie and Erik Middendorf picked up the helpers on Ashbrook's fifth of the season.

Mike Gillespie cashed in on a power play minutes later to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead. Gillespie tipped in a low shot from Colin Felix just under the cross bar for his third of the season with assists from Felix and Erik Middendorf at the 4:35 mark of the second.

Matt Brassard pulled the Growlers back within one with a rebound goal later in the second. Jeremy Brodeur denied several chances, but Brassard finally beat him top shelf from the hash marks for his second of the year and the Thunder took a 4-3 lead into the third period.

Adirondack cashed in on another power play as Patrick Grasso netted his ninth of the year at 13:53 of the third. Grasso took a pass and beat goaltender Vyacheslav Peksa for a 5-3 lead with assists from Shane Harper and Matt Stief.

The 5-3 score held up as the final score as Jeremy Brodeur stopped 28 of 31 for the win.

