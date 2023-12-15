Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Michael Kim's late goal was too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome, as they fell 2-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The first period saw Greenville's goaltender, Ryan Bednard, tested early and often, as South Carolina outshot the Swamp Rabbits 11-5 in the opening 20 minutes.
The second period began with a scoreless game still intact, but the scoreline changed at 2:22, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his seventh of the season, putting Carter Souch's rebounding shot into the net, for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Late in the period, at 18:57, the Stingray answered back with Jack Adams' fifth of the season to send the game to the third period at 1-1.
In the third, Greenville continued to remain atop the league's road penalty-kill standings, killing off a short 5-on-3 and a four minute 5-on-4 power-play to keep the game tied at 1-1. Late in the game, at 17:03, South Carolina's Michael Kim scored the eventual game winner, putting the puck off the post and into the net.
W: Gibson
L: Bednard
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 18-5-0-0 but remain atop the South Division and Eastern Conference standings. The loss also snaps Greenville's franchise-record eight-game road winning streak. The Stingrays improved to 14-7-2-0 and remain in second in the South and the Eastern Conference.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday night for a 7 p.m meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023
- Admirals Continue Having the Lions' Number - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders' Late Rally Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Anderson Stars In 4-3 Walleye Win Over Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Enjoy Home Cooking In 4-1 Win Over Fuel - Wheeling Nailers
- Norfolk Defeat Trois-Rivières; Overtake First Place in ECHL North Division - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Blow Out the K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Ashbrook Scores Twice In 5-3 Win Over Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Cooper Jones to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Romanov Reassigned from Cuda to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night Presented by Alloy Employer Services - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reign Recall Max Martin from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: December 15 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading, Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Begins 3 Game Weekend Set at Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brown & Lodermeier Score Twice as Icemen Rally Past Ghost Pirates - Jacksonville Icemen
- Another New Face in the Lineup Tonight vs. KC, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Royals Welcome Railers & Swifties to Town on Taylor's Night (Royals Version) Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night Presented by Alloy Employer Services
- Reign Recall Max Martin from Greenville
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm)
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm)