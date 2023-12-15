Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the South Carolina Stingrays

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the South Carolina Stingrays(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Michael Kim's late goal was too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome, as they fell 2-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The first period saw Greenville's goaltender, Ryan Bednard, tested early and often, as South Carolina outshot the Swamp Rabbits 11-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period began with a scoreless game still intact, but the scoreline changed at 2:22, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his seventh of the season, putting Carter Souch's rebounding shot into the net, for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Late in the period, at 18:57, the Stingray answered back with Jack Adams' fifth of the season to send the game to the third period at 1-1.

In the third, Greenville continued to remain atop the league's road penalty-kill standings, killing off a short 5-on-3 and a four minute 5-on-4 power-play to keep the game tied at 1-1. Late in the game, at 17:03, South Carolina's Michael Kim scored the eventual game winner, putting the puck off the post and into the net.

W: Gibson

L: Bednard

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 18-5-0-0 but remain atop the South Division and Eastern Conference standings. The loss also snaps Greenville's franchise-record eight-game road winning streak. The Stingrays improved to 14-7-2-0 and remain in second in the South and the Eastern Conference.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia on Saturday night for a 7 p.m meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.