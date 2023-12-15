Grizzlies Fall 5-2 at Fort Wayne
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Tyler Penner and Mick Messner but it wasn't enough as the Fort Wayne Komets got a 5-2 win behind 2 goals and 2 assists from Alexis D'Aoust and Xavier Cormier in the opener of a three-game weekend series.
Komets got on the board with 2 unanswered in the first period as D'Aoust scored on a rebound 1:45 in. Cormier made it a 2-0 game 13:02 in. Komets led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. Fort Wayne extended the lead as Cormier scored his second of the game 11:43 into the second period. Tyler Penner got Utah on the board as he batted the puck about waist high 16:41 in. Later in the second period the Komets extended their lead as D'Aoust scored on a one-timer from the right circle 19:01 in. Fort Wayne led 4-1 after 2 periods.
Matt Wedman made it a 5-1 Fort Wayne lead as he scored on the power play 10:54 in. Wedman had 1 goal and 2 assists on the night. Mick Messner scored Utah's second goal of the night on a one-timer from the right circle from a Brandon Cutler pass 15:43 in. Messner now has 8 goals and 4 assists in his last 12 games. Messner led Utah with 7 shots on goal.
Fort Wayne outshot Utah 45 to 28. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play. Fort Wayne was 1 for 5. Will Cranley saved 40 of 45 in his Grizzlies debut. Quinn Wichers had 1 assist in his first game with Utah after being acquired in a trade with Wheeling earlier in the week.
On Friday afternoon Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Wesley has 4 goals and 5 assists in 20 games this season.
The series continues on Saturday night at 5:30 pm.
3 stars
1. Xavier Cormier (Fort Wayne) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +3, 7 shots.
2. Alexis D'Aoust (Fort Wayne) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +4, 9 shots.
3. Matt Wedman (Fort Wayne) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots.
