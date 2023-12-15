ECHL Transactions - December 15
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 15, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica
Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from reserve
Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jack Bricknell, F added to active roster (claimed from Trois-Rivières)
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Davis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Delete Vincent De Mey, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Max Martin recalled by Ontario [12/14]
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford
Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Iowa:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence
Orlando:
Add Jesse Jacques, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Mason Millman, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Tugnutt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Quinn Wichers, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Justin Addamo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Louie Roehl, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Georgi Romanov, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Artem Guryev, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Todd Goehring, F activated off reserve
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG
Delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve
