ECHL Transactions - December 15

December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 15, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica

Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from reserve

Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Luka Burzan, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jack Bricknell, F added to active roster (claimed from Trois-Rivières)

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Delete Vincent De Mey, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Max Martin recalled by Ontario [12/14]

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford

Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Iowa:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Delete Ethan Ritchie, D recalled by Providence

Orlando:

Add Jesse Jacques, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Mason Millman, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Tugnutt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Michael Farren, F activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Quinn Wichers, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Justin Addamo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Louie Roehl, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Georgi Romanov, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Artem Guryev, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Todd Goehring, F activated off reserve

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG

Delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve

