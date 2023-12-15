Admirals Continue Having the Lions' Number
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron saw the second game of the three-game series pitting the Lions against the Norfolk Admirals. Wednesday night's opening game of the series was decided in the third period when the Admirals scored late in the game to break a 3-3 tie and claim victory. The Lions were out to avenge that loss and opted to put Joe Vrbetic in net while Norfolk also replaced its goaltender, going with Yaniv Perets.
It didn't take long in the first period for tempers to flare: Seven penalties were called in the period, four of the seven being assessed to Norfolk. The period, however, was scoreless. With just over a minute remaining in the opening stanza the Lions' John Parker-Jones and Norfolk's Mark Liwiski engaged in a somewhat quick tussle, setting the stage for a potentially interesting second period as the animosity between the two teams was increasing.
Somewhat surprisingly, the teams backed away from the rough stuff in the second period allowing the Admirals to put their offensive machine in motion. Carson Golder scored for Norfolk at 14:42, then Darick Louis-Jean increased the Admirals' lead to 2-0 at 17:03 The period came to a close with Justin Robidas scoring at 19:26 to give the Admirals a 3-0 lead. It was a period to forget for the Lions.
The Admirals began the third period right where they left off in the second, when just 39 seconds into the final 20 minutes Robidas registered his second goal of the night making the score 4-0. The Lions finally got on the scoreboard 30 seconds after the Robidas marker when Maxim Trépanier scored his fifth goal of the season with assists going to Christopher Ortiz and Nick Jermain. But that was as close as the Lions would get, and Norfolk took the second game of the series 4-1.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023
- Admirals Continue Having the Lions' Number - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders' Late Rally Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Anderson Stars In 4-3 Walleye Win Over Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Enjoy Home Cooking In 4-1 Win Over Fuel - Wheeling Nailers
- Norfolk Defeat Trois-Rivières; Overtake First Place in ECHL North Division - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Blow Out the K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Ashbrook Scores Twice In 5-3 Win Over Growlers - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Cooper Jones to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Romanov Reassigned from Cuda to Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Fan Experiences Ahead of NASCAR Night Presented by Alloy Employer Services - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reign Recall Max Martin from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: December 15 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading, Brown Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Begins 3 Game Weekend Set at Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brown & Lodermeier Score Twice as Icemen Rally Past Ghost Pirates - Jacksonville Icemen
- Another New Face in the Lineup Tonight vs. KC, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Royals Welcome Railers & Swifties to Town on Taylor's Night (Royals Version) Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.