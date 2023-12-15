Admirals Continue Having the Lions' Number

Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron saw the second game of the three-game series pitting the Lions against the Norfolk Admirals. Wednesday night's opening game of the series was decided in the third period when the Admirals scored late in the game to break a 3-3 tie and claim victory. The Lions were out to avenge that loss and opted to put Joe Vrbetic in net while Norfolk also replaced its goaltender, going with Yaniv Perets.

It didn't take long in the first period for tempers to flare: Seven penalties were called in the period, four of the seven being assessed to Norfolk. The period, however, was scoreless. With just over a minute remaining in the opening stanza the Lions' John Parker-Jones and Norfolk's Mark Liwiski engaged in a somewhat quick tussle, setting the stage for a potentially interesting second period as the animosity between the two teams was increasing.

Somewhat surprisingly, the teams backed away from the rough stuff in the second period allowing the Admirals to put their offensive machine in motion. Carson Golder scored for Norfolk at 14:42, then Darick Louis-Jean increased the Admirals' lead to 2-0 at 17:03 The period came to a close with Justin Robidas scoring at 19:26 to give the Admirals a 3-0 lead. It was a period to forget for the Lions.

The Admirals began the third period right where they left off in the second, when just 39 seconds into the final 20 minutes Robidas registered his second goal of the night making the score 4-0. The Lions finally got on the scoreboard 30 seconds after the Robidas marker when Maxim Trépanier scored his fifth goal of the season with assists going to Christopher Ortiz and Nick Jermain. But that was as close as the Lions would get, and Norfolk took the second game of the series 4-1.

