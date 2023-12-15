After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend
December 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Two days after three record-setting on-ice performances, the Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight at 7:35 at Cable Dahmer Arena as they face the division-rival Allen Americans.
Wednesday night saw Kansas City's hottest professional sports team win 6-4, to improve to 17-6-1 on the season on the shoulders of forward Patrick Curry, who had four goals and two assists for the first six-point night in franchise history.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Allen Americans
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055
WHEN: Friday (7:35) and Saturday (6:05) nights.
After tonight, the Mavericks are back in action on Saturday night at 6 PM for the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss game. After the Mavericks score their first goal of the night, fans throw their bears on the ice will all new bears donated to Children's Mercy Kansas City.
Limited tickets remain for Kansas City's hidden gem. Single game and season tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2023
- After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Brown & Lodermeier Score Twice as Icemen Rally Past Ghost Pirates - Jacksonville Icemen
- Another New Face in the Lineup Tonight vs. KC, 7:35 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Royals Welcome Railers & Swifties to Town on Taylor's Night (Royals Version) Friday Face-Off - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend
- Historic Offensive Night Sees KC Come Out on Top With a 6-4 Victory
- Historic Offensive Night Sees Mavericks Come Out On Top With A 6-4 Victory
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena