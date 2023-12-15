After Historic Game on Wednesday, Mavericks Back at Home for Two this Weekend

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Two days after three record-setting on-ice performances, the Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight at 7:35 at Cable Dahmer Arena as they face the division-rival Allen Americans.

Wednesday night saw Kansas City's hottest professional sports team win 6-4, to improve to 17-6-1 on the season on the shoulders of forward Patrick Curry, who had four goals and two assists for the first six-point night in franchise history.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Allen Americans

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

WHEN: Friday (7:35) and Saturday (6:05) nights.

After tonight, the Mavericks are back in action on Saturday night at 6 PM for the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss game. After the Mavericks score their first goal of the night, fans throw their bears on the ice will all new bears donated to Children's Mercy Kansas City.

