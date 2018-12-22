K-Wings Comeback Falls Just Short as Kalamazoo Falls 5-4

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- A third period comeback fell just short as the K-Wings dropped a Saturday night contest 5-4 at the hands of the Indy Fuel.

Tanner Sorenson netted a pair of goals for the K-Wings, making him the fifth Kalamazoo skater to net a multi-goal game this season. Reid Gardiner notched a two-point night for the K-Wings extending his point streak to seven games. Just over 1,000 pairs of underwear were tossed to the ice following the K-Wings first goal as a part of Underwear Toss night. All the collected pairs will be donated to local shelters.

The Fuel netted the first three goals of the night, jumping out to a 3-0 lead with just under three minutes to play in the opening period. Kevin Dufour opened the scoring 5:21 into the game, putting the Fuel up 1-0. Just about 1:30 late the Fuel doubled the lead. Quentin Shore found Josh Shalla on the back door, as the Fuel forward netted his third goal of the season. Indy pushed the lead to 3-0 with less than three minutes to play in the first. Quentin Shore netted his fifth goal of the season, but the K-Wings found an answer to Shore's goal getting on the board 0:36 after. Reid Gardiner netted his tenth tally of the year, cutting the lead to 3-1. Off the ensuing faceoff the K-Wings pressed the issue once again. Tanner Sorenson intercepted a Fuel pass in the high slot and one-timed it past Matt Tomkins, to bring Kalamazoo within one. Kalamazoo headed into the intermission trailing 3-2.

In the middle from the Fuel were the only team to score, getting goals from Logan Nelson and Kevin Dufour to extend the lead back to three goals, 5-3.

Kalamazoo came out hot in the third period, utilizing the penalty kill to generate offense once again. Chris Collins netted his league-leading eighth power play point, and the K-Wings were back within two at 5-3. Only 2:07 later Kalamazoo cut the lead back to one. Tanner Sorenson blasted a puck past Tomkins, pulling the K-Wings within one. Tomkins would stop everything else the K-Wings threw at him though, as Kalamazoo fell 5-4. The K-Wings limited Indy to only three shots in the final period.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 23 of 28 shots, while Tomkins stopped 27 of 31.

Kalamazoo returns to the ice after a short holiday break on Thursday as they take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.