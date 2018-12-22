Grizzlies Win 5-1 in Boise

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Boise, Idaho - JT Henke scored 2 goals for and Taylor Richart added 1 goal and 1 assist and Teigan Zahn and Julien Nantel each scored third period goals as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Idaho took a quick 1-0 lead as Nolan Gluchowski scored his 4th goal of the season. After that, it was all Grizzlies, who scored the last 5 goals in the game.

JT Henke scored 2 goals in the first period to give Utah a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Henke has scored 5 goals in his last 3 games and 6 goals in his last 5 games overall for Utah. Henke was claimed off waivers from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on November 16th.

Taylor Richart scored his 3rd goal of the season with 1:41 left in the 2nd period to give Utah a 3-1 lead. In the third period, the Grizzlies added goals from Zahn and Nantel to take a 5-1 lead. Nantel's goal was a power play goal, with Utah going 1 for 4 on the man advantage. Utah is 2 for 41 on the power play over the last 9 games.

Kevin Carr was solid in net for Utah. Carr stopped 20 of 21 shots. He has allowed only 1 goal in his last 2 games and takes his record to 8-1-1 on the season.

The Grizzlies won 5-1 on December 8th in Boise and have outscored the Steelheads 10-2 in the last 2 head to head games. The last game before the Christmas break is Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. The Grizzlies have 36 standings points, extending their lead to 3 points in the Mountain Division. Idaho and Rapid City are tied for 2nd with 33 points. Tulsa and Kansas City are tied for 4th place with 32 points.

3 stars of the game

1. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists. +3.

2. JT Henke (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Gage Ausmus (Utah) - 2 assists. +2

