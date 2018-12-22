Americans Look for Series Win against Cincinnati

Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, go for the series win after ending their eight-game losing streak on Friday night at Allen Event Center.

Allen goes for a two-game winning streak tonight against Cincinnati. The Americans have only won two in a row once this season, and that came on October 26th and 27th with back to back wins in Rapid City.

Allen picked up just their third home win of the season on Friday night. Forward Zach Pochiro had one of their highlight reel goals, scoring shorthanded coming out of the penalty box on a breakaway with a backhander top shelf into the Cyclones net to extend his point streak to nine games.

"Individual streaks don't matter to me," said Zach Pochiro. "Helping this team win is what we all want in our room. We finally put together that complete game last night. The boys played solid in front of CJ Motte and we scored some timely goals. None bigger than Riley's (Bourbonnais) late in the third period. We need to build on that and make it two in a row tonight. The fans were so loud last night it was a major lift for us."

Riley Bourbonnais scored for the second game in a row. He now has six goals on the season. Two of those six with Allen. Bourbonnais has made a big impact in the lineup on both ends of the ice. Kevin Sundher played in just his second game since returning from injury. Sundher brings much skill and speed to the Americans lineup.

"I have to admit I was tired after the game," said Sundher. "However when you win a game like we did tonight I'll take it."

Goalie CJ Motte was outstanding last night, stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout. The Allen netminder is 1-1-0 since returning from the Iowa Wild.

