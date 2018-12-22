Goaltender Kulbakov Recalled to Utica

KALAMAZOO, MI - Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov has been recalled to the Utica Comets the Kalamazoo Wings announced on Saturday afternoon.

Kulbakov, 22, has appeared in eight games for Kalamazoo posting a record of 6-2-0-0 with a goals against average of 3.41 and a save percentage of .915. The Gomel, Belarus native began the season with the Comets seeing action in 12 games while posting a record of 5-5-2-0. He is expected to join the Comets ahead of their game tonight against Binghamton.

In a corresponding move, Kalamazoo has signed goaltender Dave DeSander to an SPC. DeSander will wear #34 and will dress for the K-Wings on Saturday night against Indy.

