Ouellette Recalled from Solar Bears by Crunch

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following transactions:

Goaltender Martin Ouellette has been recalled by the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ouellette, 26, heads up to Syracuse for the second time this season. The fifth-year pro has appeared in 15 games with Orlando this season and sports a 9-5-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout.

Goaltender Charlie Millen has been acquired from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Millen, 26, has appeared in one ECHL game this season for the Worcester Railers. He has also appeared in 31 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has posted a 17-12-1 record along with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder joins the Solar Bears for the second time in his career after previously being added to the roster during the 2016-17 season - Millen did not see game action in his previous stint with Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Peterborough, Ontario played for Laurentian University. In 41 career games for the Voyageurs, Millen posted a 12-22-0 record with 4.04 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Forward Justin Kea has been acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets.

Kea, 24, replaces Aidan Muir as part of the Dec. 18 between the Solar Bears and Komets after Muir failed his physical due to a hockey-related injury. Orlando has subsequently traded Kea to the Toledo Walleye for two future considerations.

Goaltender Bobby Fowler has been added as an emergency backup goaltender ahead of tonight's 7 p.m. road game against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return from the holiday break with a road game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back at home when the team hosts Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Get the perfect holiday stocking stuffer when you purchase a Festive Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Dec. 29 game against the Jacksonville Icemen! Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.