Thunder Drops Shootout Los at Rapid City

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Rapid City, SD - Wichita had two separate two-goal leads, but fell on Friday night to Rapid City in a shootout by the final of 4-3 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Cam Reid and Mark MacMillan each had a goal and an assist and Steven Iacobellis scored in the losing effort.

MacMillan made it 1-0 at 1:30 of the first period with a snap shot from the deep slot that got through Tyler Parks. Reid and MacMillan combined on a beautiful passing play to increase the lead to 2-0 at 10:17. Rapid City scored with less than a minute to go in the frame as Cedric Montminy put one under the bar as he was falling down to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the second, Wichita increased the lead to 3-1 despite being outshot by a wide margin. Iacobellis got a pass from PC Labrie and slid it through Parks for his 10th of the season.

Tyler Poulsen cut the lead to 3-2 at 11:42 of the third. He got behind two defenders, came across the crease and slid it past Stuart Skinner for his seventh of the year. With 58 seconds left, Dylan Quaile tied the contest on a broken play after a face-off win. Regulation wouldn't be enough and the game headed to overtime.

In the extra session, both teams had some great looks. Wichita received its first power play of the night with 40 seconds remaining. Riley Weselowski was called for a hook on MacMillan and gave the Thunder a four-on-three man advantage. Parks was up to the task on several quality scoring chances and the game headed into a shootout.

The only scorer in the penalty shot round was Andrew Radjenovic as he scored at the bottom of round two. MacMillan, Reid and Labrie were denied by Parks and the Rush completed the comeback.

Iacobellis extended his point-streak to 10 games. MacMillan has goals in back-to-back games. Reid notched his first multi-point outing in a Thunder uniform.

The Thunder remains in the Black Hills tomorrow night to face Rapid City at 8:05 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.