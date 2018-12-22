ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 22, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jared Ross, F

Fort Wayne:

Aidan Muir, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Delete Devin Buffalo, G loaned to Utica

Add Dylan Walchuk, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville) [12/21]

Atlanta:

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Add Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Golightly, D activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activate from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from reserve [12/21]

Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve [12/21]

Fort Wayne:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Delete Justin Kea, F traded to Orlando

Greenville:

Delete Alex Globke, F traded to Tulsa

Indy:

Add Brett Welychka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Diamantoni, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Kulbakov, G recalled by Utica

Norfolk:

Add Ludlow Harris, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Roberts Locans, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on reserve

Delete Stanislav Dzakhov, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Bobby Fowler, G added as EBUG

Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Justin Kea, F traded to Toledo

Reading:

Add Kevin Goumas, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Armstrong, D placed on reserve

Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve

Delete Charlie Millen, G traded to Orlando

South Carolina:

Add Josh Gratton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Justin Kea, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Cleveland

Tulsa:

Delete Tyler Soy, F recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Tommy Kelley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alexis Vanier, D placed on reserve

