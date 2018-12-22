ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 22, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jared Ross, F
Fort Wayne:
Aidan Muir, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Delete Devin Buffalo, G loaned to Utica
Add Dylan Walchuk, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville) [12/21]
Atlanta:
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Add Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Golightly, D activated from reserve
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activate from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from reserve [12/21]
Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve [12/21]
Fort Wayne:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Siiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Delete Justin Kea, F traded to Orlando
Greenville:
Delete Alex Globke, F traded to Tulsa
Indy:
Add Brett Welychka, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Ganly, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Diamantoni, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Kulbakov, G recalled by Utica
Norfolk:
Add Ludlow Harris, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Roberts Locans, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Rumble, D placed on reserve
Delete Stanislav Dzakhov, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Bobby Fowler, G added as EBUG
Delete Martin Ouellette, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Justin Kea, F traded to Toledo
Reading:
Add Kevin Goumas, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Armstrong, D placed on reserve
Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve
Delete Charlie Millen, G traded to Orlando
South Carolina:
Add Josh Gratton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Justin Kea, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Cleveland
Tulsa:
Delete Tyler Soy, F recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Tommy Kelley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alexis Vanier, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018
- Goaltender Kulbakov Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 22, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Sign Former NHL Forward Josh Gratton - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers at Admirals Game Day Snap Shot, December 22 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder, Rush Round 2 Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Underwear Toss Night Brings Fuel to Town - Kalamazoo Wings
- Red-Hot Royals Make Business Trip to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops Shootout Los at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Win Thriller in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall to the Grizzlies, 5-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hults, Fitze Power Solar Bears to 4-3 OT Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Third Period Surge Leads Walleye over Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Home Sweet Home for the Holidays, Mavs Win, 6-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jacksonville Wins Back-And-Forth Battle in Atlanta - Jacksonville IceMen
- Power Play Leads K-Wings Past Komets 5-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vaive's Pair Not Enough as Cyclones Streak Snapped - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits' Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.