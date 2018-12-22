Americans Win Thriller in a Shootout

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the top team in the ECHL, the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night 4-3 in a shootout in front of a good crowd of 3,887 at Allen Event Center.

The Americans battled back to tie the game on three separate occasions. David Makowski scored his 5th of the season at 1:47 of the opening frame to tie the game at 1-1. The Cyclones grabbed a 2-1 lead late in the first period, as Alex Wideman ripped one home from in front of the net after a perfect pass from Jesse Schultz. The Cyclones took a 1-goal lead to the room despite being outshot by the Americans 10 to 9 in the period.

Zach Pochiro would score just the second shorthanded goal of the season for Allen, at the 7:23 mark of the second. Pochiro took a pass from Joel Chouinard as he came out of the penalty box and beat the Cincinnati defense to the front of the net for a backhander top shelf for his team leading 15th goal of the season to extend his point streak to nine games.

The Cyclones grabbed a 3-2 lead early in the third period and held that lead until the 19:50 mark when Riley Bourbonnais knocked one into the Cyclones net to tie the game with 9.8 seconds left in regulation.

Neither team could score in overtime, so the game would go to a shootout. In the extra session, Allen goalie CJ Motte was spectacular in stopping all three shots he faced, while Adam Miller scored his second game-winner in a shootout this season to lift the Americans to victory.

