Nailers Extend Unbeaten Streak with Victory over Admirals

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA -- Nick Saracino scored twice while Matt O'Connor stopped all 21 shots faced as the Wheeling Nailers defeat the Norfolk Admirals 5-0 Saturday Night at Scope. Jeremy Brodeur made 42 saves in his debut for Norfolk this evening.

Wheeling got on the board first just over a minute into the game. Kevin Spinozzi skated from his own end with the puck after Norfolk dumped into the Wheeling end. Spinozzi skated into the right circle and fired off a backhand shot that went between Jeremy Brodeur's pads to give Wheeling a 1-0 lead.

Wheeling would get on the board again in the first period with a goal from Nick Saracino. Yushiroh Hirano took a shot from the point which was saved by Brodeur. Cam Brown got the rebound which was also saved by Brodeur, but Saracino was at the back door to put the second rebound in to give Wheeling a 2-0 lead.

Wheeling extended their lead to three hallway through the second period with another goal from Nick Saracino. Cam Brown fed Saracino a pass from the right circle to in front of the net and Saracino beat Brodeur on the stick side to give Wheeling a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Wheeling added another goal from Alex Rauter. Norfolk turned the puck over in their own end which allowed Rauter to get a shot off right in the slot and Rauter put it behind Brodeur to give Wheeling a 4-0 lead.

Wheeling added another late goal for good measure from Kevin Spinozzi to seal a 5-0 victory for Wheeling.

Jeremy Brodeur made 42 saves on 47 shots and takes the loss while Matt O'Connor made all 21 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

3 Stars

1 Matt O'Connor WHL (21 SVS, Shutout)

2 Nick Saracino WHL (2G)

3 Cam Brown WHL (2A)

To view a Box Score / Gamesheet CLICK HERE

Up next for the Admirals is road game at South Carolina on Friday, December 28. Game time 7:05 p.m. Fans can tune in on Mixlr or on ECHl.TV

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi / Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.