Third Period Comeback Gives SC Point in OT Loss
December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (18-12-1-0) came all the way back from a three-goal deficit late in the third period, but Greenville Swamp Rabbits' (12-18-3-0) forward Johno May scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give his team a 4-3 decision on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Rays' third period comeback was led by forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Tad Kozun, who both registered points on all three of the club's tallies to even the game. Each had a goal and two assists, while Kevin McKernan scored the equalizer with less than three minutes to play in regulation.
Goaltender Angus Redmond got the start and performed well in defeat for the Stingrays, stopping 31 shots in a losing effort.
After a scoreless first period, Greenville took control of the game in the second by scoring twice and outshooting South Carolina 16-10. Goals by May at 2:06 and Brendan Harms at 13:08 gave the Swamp Rabbits a 2-0 advantage heading into the third frame.
Defender Adam Larkin made it 3-0 with a power play goal at 9:08 of the third and the game seemed out of reach for South Carolina.
But the Stingrays were able to get back in the contest thanks to back-to-back power play goals by Kozun at 12:55 and Cherniwchan at 14:52.
Kozun's strike came from the left circle with traffic in front of the net. His low wrist shot found the inside of the right post with a screen in front of the net by forward Cam Askew.
After another penalty to the Swamp Rabbits had SC on the man-advantage, Cherniwchan blasted a slap shot by goaltender Chris Nell to make it 3-2. The goal came less than two minutes after Kozun's tally, and was set up with a pass from Kozun. Defender Tim Davison was credited for the second assist on the play.
With less than three minutes to play in the game, McKernan evened the score with his fourth goal of the season, a shot from the center of the point through traffic at 17:23 from Cherniwchan and Kozun.
Although the Stingrays forced overtime and had four shots on net in the extra period, May's drive to the net was too much for Redmond and the three men on the ice to handle and Greenville took the extra point with their second win of the season over South Carolina.
Greenville had the edge in shots on goal during the game for the second straight night, out-shooting the Stingrays 35-28 in the game. Nell stopped 25 shots for the Swamp Rabbits in his team's victory.
South Carolina scored on the power play for the ninth consecutive game and finished 2-for-5 on the man-advantage. Larkin's power play goal in the third period had Greenville finish at 1-for-3 with an extra attacker.
The Stingrays are back at home to take on Norfolk for 'What You Didn't Get For Christmas Night' on Friday at 7:05!
Tickets are on sale now! To bring your group to the game and save, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248! For single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
