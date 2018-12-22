Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 22, 2018

Who: Norfolk Admirals (12-14-1-2, 27 pts) vs. Wheeling Nailers (14-11-2-0, 30 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Wheeling leads 3-1

All-Time Series: Wheeling leads 10-5-1

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

Tonight's Promotions: Hockey & Holly! Tonight is our holiday themed game, so join us wearing you best holiday attire.....ugly sweaters are very welcome! Santa will also be on hand tonight!

About Tonight's Game: Tonight marks the fourth consecutive meeting and the fifth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Nailers enter tonight's play as one of the hottest teams in the ECHL, now unbeaten in their last eight games (7-0-1-0). Meanwhile the Admirals are winless in their last eight games.

About the Admirals: Forward Taylor Cammarata extended his point streak to a team best seven games. Cammarata has recorded eight points during this stretch (3g, 4a). Forward Ben Duffy continues his torrid pace in the month of December having posted points in nine of the ten games played this month.... Jalen Smereck (83 shots) and TJ Melancon (80 shots) rank fourth and fifth respectively among ECHL defensemen in shots on goal.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Taylor Cammarata, Ben Duffy (24)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (10)

Assists: Ben Duffy (18)

Plus/Minus: Several Tied (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (52)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon, Taylor Cammarata (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Patrick D'Amico, Domenic Alberga** (1)

Shots: Jalen Smereck (83)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Jeremy Brodeur (0.888)

GAA: Jeremy Brodeur (4.09)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Nailers: The back-to-back ECHL Player of the Week Cam Brown extended his point scoring streak to nine games in last night's game. Brown has recorded two points or more in eight of the last nine games, including two four-point games. Meanwhile Nick Saracino is riding a nine-game point streak and has logged multi-point games in seven of the last nine contests. Additionally, Saracino's 35 points is good for second best in the ECHL...Defenseman Kevin Spinozzi is riding a six-game point streak, and ranks first in scoring (25 pts) and shots (93) among league defensemen.... The Nailers are 7-1-1 against South Division opponents this season.

Nailers Team Leaders

Points: Nick Saracino (35)

Goals: Nick Saracino (15)

Assists: Cam Brown (22)

Plus/Minus: Nick Saracino (+14)

Penalty Minutes: Cedric Lacroix (84)

Power Play Goals: Michael Phillips, Troy Josephs** (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Several tied (2)

Shots: Kevin Spinozzi (92)

Wins: Matt O'Connor (5)

Save %: Matt O'Connor (.907)

GAA: Matt O'Connor (2.77)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi /Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, take place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and pink jerseys. Wear your pink as raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research.

Admirals Ticket Information

Norfolk Admirals skirmish with the Wheeling Nailers

(Paul Jensen Photography)

