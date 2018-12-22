Jake Linhart Released from PTO with Hershey
December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced tonight that defenseman Jake Linhart has been released from his professional try-out contract with the AHL's Hershey Bears and will return to the Thunder roster.
Linhart, 22, has skated in five games with the Bears since he signed his try-out deal and picked up his first AHL point with an assist in Hershey's 6-3 win over the Binghamton Devils on December 2.
The 5-foot-11 defenseman appeared in all 19 Thunder contests before leaving for the American League. Linhart accumulated two goals and nine assists for eleven total points with Adirondack.
The Brookfield, Wisconsin native signed with the Thunder this summer after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. Linhart recorded 60 points (15g-45a) from 142 games as a Badger while leading all Wisconsin blueliners in scoring during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Adirondack hits the ice again on Friday night when the team hosts Manchester for a pair of games next weekend. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECHLThunder) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECHLThunder).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2018
- May-ry Christmas: Swamp Rabbits Sink Rays in OT - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Third Period Comeback Gives SC Point in OT Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Comeback Falls Just Short as Kalamazoo Falls 5-4 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Extend Unbeaten Streak with Victory over Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Jake Linhart Released from PTO with Hershey - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals' 7-Game Winning Streak Snapped at Worcester, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Railers Offense Explodes in Final Five Minutes of Third Period for 5-3 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Alex Sakellaropoulos Earns First Pro Shutout in 1-0 Thunder Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Shutout Admirals for Fifth Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Regroup in Manchester for Third Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Drop Third Straight to Mariners, 4-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Everblades Host Solar Bears to Finish Three-In-Three Weekend - Florida Everblades
- Ouellette Recalled from Solar Bears by Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Look for Series Win against Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Kulbakov Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Nailersat Admirals, December 22, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Sign Former NHL Forward Josh Gratton - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers at Admirals Game Day Snap Shot, December 22 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder, Rush Round 2 Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Underwear Toss Night Brings Fuel to Town - Kalamazoo Wings
- Red-Hot Royals Make Business Trip to Worcester - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drops Shootout Los at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Win Thriller in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall to the Grizzlies, 5-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hults, Fitze Power Solar Bears to 4-3 OT Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Third Period Surge Leads Walleye over Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Home Sweet Home for the Holidays, Mavs Win, 6-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jacksonville Wins Back-And-Forth Battle in Atlanta - Jacksonville IceMen
- Power Play Leads K-Wings Past Komets 5-3 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vaive's Pair Not Enough as Cyclones Streak Snapped - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits' Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.