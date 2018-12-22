Jake Linhart Released from PTO with Hershey

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced tonight that defenseman Jake Linhart has been released from his professional try-out contract with the AHL's Hershey Bears and will return to the Thunder roster.

Linhart, 22, has skated in five games with the Bears since he signed his try-out deal and picked up his first AHL point with an assist in Hershey's 6-3 win over the Binghamton Devils on December 2.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman appeared in all 19 Thunder contests before leaving for the American League. Linhart accumulated two goals and nine assists for eleven total points with Adirondack.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin native signed with the Thunder this summer after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. Linhart recorded 60 points (15g-45a) from 142 games as a Badger while leading all Wisconsin blueliners in scoring during his sophomore and junior seasons.

