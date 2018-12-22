May-ry Christmas: Swamp Rabbits Sink Rays in OT
December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits survived an intense push from the South Carolina Stingrays. Up 3-0 late in the third period, the Rays completed an incredible comeback to force overtime, but it was Johno May and the Swamp Rabbits who had the last laugh. His goal at the 2:37 mark of the extra session was the star at the top of the tree to head into the holiday break victorious, as the Swamp Rabbits topped the Stingrays 4-3 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
May received a slight pick in the high slot, danced a defender and pulled off a pretty move to the forehand to beat goaltender Angus Redmond, who was heading the opposite direction. It was May's second goal of the game. Chris Izmirlian picked up the lone assist on the goal.
The Rays were down 3-0, but at the 12:55 mark, were an unstoppable freight train. They took advantage of two Greenville penalties in quick succession, as Tad Kozun and Andrew Cherniwchan connected on goals separated by fewer than two minutes of game time.
The Rays completed their comeback with a goal from Kevin McKernan at 17:23 on a wrist shot from the high slot. The comeback, in total, took four minutes and 28 seconds of game time.
Greenville staked out to a 3-0 lead with most of the contribution coming in the second period. A scoreless first saw both teams have an even playing field- one power play apiece, and six shots on goal. But it was May for his first early in the second period that brought donations of underwear from the Swamp Rabbits faithful to the ice on a centering pass by Stephen Pierog.
In total, 826 pairs of underwear were thrown to the ice surface, to be donated to The Salvation Army for underprivileged families in the Upstate this holiday season.
Brendan Harms was in the right place at the right time after a set faceoff play. Michael Pelech and Jake Bolton played catch off of the draw, and a slingshot from Pelech found Harms' stick, a target at the side of the net, for his fourth of the season to extend the lead.
Greenville's lead was capped off when Adam Larkin scored on the power play midway through the third period.
As a result of winning the game, the Swamp Rabbits are tied with the Norfolk Admirals with 27 points in the standings, and trail the Orlando Solar Bears by four points, heading into the holiday break.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will have the week off ahead with the ECHL's holiday break, but will return home to take on the Florida Everblades on Friday, December 28. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
