ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Adirondack's Michael Sdao has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #372, Adirondack at Worcester, on Dec. 21.

Sdao is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his illegal check to the head infraction at 14:25 of the first period.

Sdao will miss Adirondack's games vs. Brampton (Dec. 22) and vs. Manchester (Dec. 28 and Dec. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

