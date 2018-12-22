Everblades Host Solar Bears to Finish Three-In-Three Weekend

ESTERO, Fla. - After five straight games on the road, the Florida Everblades (17-6-5-0, 39 pts.) return home on Saturday to battle the Orlando Solar Bears (14-11-2-0, 30 pts.) for the third time in three nights.

VITALS:

Game 29: Everblades vs. Orlando

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last Time Out

John McCarron registered his first multi-goal game of the season, his sixth multi-point outing of the year, to help the Everblades earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Orlando on Friday night at the Amway Center. Trailing 3-2 with less than five minutes to play, Florida tied the game to force overtime on Nathan Perkovich's 10th tally of the season. Dylan Fitze then won the game for Orlando 1:57 into the extra session with his fourth goal of the year.

Players to Watch

John McCarron (FLA) - The 'Blades captain has picked up the pace offensively in recent weeks and has consecutive multi-point games entering the weekend finale on Saturday. McCarron followed up his three-point (1g, 2a) performance on Thursday night with his first multi-goal game of the season on Friday. The Macomb, Michigan, native has nine points (6g, 3a) in his last seven games.

Mitch Hults (ORL) - The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has posted three goals, all of which have been on the power play, in the first two games against Florida this weekend. After tabbing just one point in his first three games with Orlando, Hults has seven points (4g, 3a) in his last eight games. He is tied for the team lead with his three power-play markers.

Series history

Saturday night is the 85th all-time matchup between Florida and Orlando, an all-time series that Florida leads with a record of 56-22-6. The two teams meet 12 times this season, six times in Orlando and six times at Hertz Arena. In 14 meetings last season, Florida posted a 10-4-0-0 record against Orlando, including a 3-2-0-0 record at Hertz Arena.

Fire Away!

The 'Blades have outshot their opponent in nine of their last 11 games and are now sixth in the ECHL in shots on goal per game, averaging 32.9 shots on goal per tilt this season. Over its last three games, Florida has had a stark advantage in that category, outshooting its opponents 120-66.

Defensive Excellence

The 'Blades have frustrated opponents with their lock-down defense this season and are near the top of the league in a pair of defensive categories. Florida is second in the league in both shots against and goals against per game, limiting opponents to an average of 26.9 shots and 2.50 goals per tilt. There have been just six games this season where Florida has yielded four or more goals.

First Impression

Scoring the first goal has been synonymous with success for Florida this season. When the 'Blades strike for the initial goal, they have yet to lose in regulation and have a record of 11-0-4-0 in that scenario. Florida has scored first in six of its last seven games.

Home, Sweet Home

Since losing their first home game of the season, the 'Blades have grabbed at least one standings point in each of their last 10 contests at Hertz Arena, with a record of 8-0-2-0 in that stretch. That point streak on home ice is the second-longest in the ECHL this season behind only Cincinnati, which has a 15-game home point streak.

Penalty Kill Prowess

One of the keys to Florida's home success is its excellence on the penalty kill on home ice. The 'Blades lead the league with their home penalty kill conversion rate of 91.1 percent and have allowed just four power-play goals in 45 opportunities on the penalty kill on home ice.

Next Up

The 'Blades play three games in three nights for the third consecutive week next weekend, starting with a Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, Georgia. Florida then travels to Greenville to face the Swamp Rabbits on Friday and Saturday.

