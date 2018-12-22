Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (14-11-2-0) head south to face the Florida Everblades (17-6-5-0) for the third time this week after splitting a pair of games in Orlando on Thursday and Friday. Orlando holds a 3-1-0-0 record against Florida this season, its best-ever start in the regular season series with its South Division foe.

POWER PLAY STARTING TO CLICK: With five power-play goals over their last seven games, the Solar Bears appear to have turned a corner with their man-advantage unit. Orlando has gone 5-for-26 (19.23%) in that span. That conversion rate for the entirety of the season thus far would place the Solar Bears as the top power play unit in the South Division.

FITZE FINDING SUCCESS AGAINST THE EVERBLADES: After recording his second multi-point effort of the season against the Everblades on Friday, forward Dylan Fitze has moved into a tie with Mitch Hults for the active roster scoring lead against Florida with four points (2g-2a) in four games.

OLSON HELPING DRIVE SUCCESS: Trevor Olson's third-period goal on Friday gave the Solar Bears a brief lead before eventually winning the game in overtime. The rookie has scored three goals this season, and the team has won in each of the games that Olson found the back of the net. The forward also has a two-game point streak (1g-1a) entering tonight's game.

SOSUNOV PROVIDING OFFENSE FROM BLUE LINE: Rookie defenseman Oleg Sosunov is beginning to find his offensive touch, as the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has dished out three assists over his last four games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return from the holiday break with a road game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back at home when the team hosts Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

