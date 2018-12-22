Monarchs Drop Third Straight to Mariners, 4-3

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs missed their chance under mistletoe, falling to the Maine Mariners, 4-3, Saturday night at SNHU Arena.

The Manchester Monarchs (13-12-1-1) despite having tied the game late, were defeated by a goal with just over a minute left in the third period and lost their third straight game to the division rival Mariners (15-11-0-1).

The Mariners took the lead early in the first period, scoring at the 3:46 mark. With a scrum in front of the net, Scott Savage took a shot from the right point, where the puck deflected past Monarchs goaltender, Chris Driedger, giving himself his third goal of the season and the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

The Mariners were able to strike again at 9:59 in the first period. Savage sent a rocket of a slapshot towards the Monarchs goal, and Ryan Gropp redirected the puck into the net, scoring his fourth of the season and giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs did not let the goals go unanswered as they eventually opened their scoring up at 13:47 in the first. Jack Nevins poked the puck away from a Mariners defender and wrapped around the net, sending a shot over the blocker of Mariners goaltender, Connor LaCouvee, making the score, 2-1.

The Mariners increased their lead to 3-1 at 3:24 in the second, when Alex Kile netted his 13th goal of season off a slapshot from the blue line that flew past Driedger's blocker.

The Monarchs cut into the lead at 1:39 of the third period as the post finally acted in their favor. Michael Doherty pushed the puck into the empty net, after a shot from David Kolomatis bounced off the post and landed directly behind LaCouvee, making the score, 3-2.

The Monarchs followed that with the game-tying goal at 9:47 of the third. An offensive zone faceoff win by Nic Pierog found its way to Pavel Jenys, where he rocketed the puck high-glove side to the back of the net, to make the score, 3-3.

Shortly after the Mariners killed off a five-minute major penalty, they broke the tie to give themselves a 4-3 lead at 18:56 in the period. Ryan Gropp scored his second of the night, and fifth on the season, after receiving a pass from Ryan Culkin and beating Driedger to the blocker side..

