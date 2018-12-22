Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen

Game 29 (Road Game 14)

Vs. Allen Americans (7-23-0-2, 16 pts)

Saturday - 8:05pm ET

Allen Event Center - Allen, TX

Overview: The Cyclones saw their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Allen Americans on Friday night. Despite the loss, Cincinnati still has points in nine straight games, and still holds a two-point lead over the Toledo Walleye for first place in the ECHL overall.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-5-2-2) fell to the Americans, 4-3 in a shootout, on Friday night. Forward Justin Vaive led the Cyclones with a pair of goals, while forward Alex Wideman netted one for the Cyclones, who see their seven-game winning streak snapped. The Cyclones outshot the Americans, 32,29 on the evening, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 25 in the loss.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-5-2-1) picked up their seventh win in a row, 6-2, over the Allen Americans on Wednesday night. Forwards Ben Johnson and Mike Marnell each netted a pair of goals, while forwards Shaw Boomhower and Brady Vail added lone markers for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot the Americans, 44-25, on the night, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 23 in the win.

Last Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (18-5-2-1) edged out the Wichita Thunder, 4-3 in a shootout, on Saturday night. Defensemen Devante Stephens and Arvin Atwal along with forward Jesse Schultz netted the goals in regulation, while forward Mike Marnell tallied the lone goal in the shootout for the Cyclones, who push their winning streak to a season-high six games. Cincinnati outshot Wichita, 26-24, on the night, with goaltender Jonas Johansson steering aside 21 in the win.

Previewing Allen: The Americans snapped their eight-game skid with a 4-3 shootout over the Cyclones on Friday night. Allen has dropped eight of their last nine and 13 of their last 16 overall, and are currently allowing a League-high 4.03 goals per game, and rank 25thwith 2.50 goals scored per game. Despite their struggles this season, the Americans have played well with the lead, posting a 4-0-0-1 mark when leading after two periods. They are led offensively by forward Zach Pochiro, who has accounted for 15 goals and 11 assists in 27 games. He is followed by defenseman Alex Breton (5g, 18a), and forward Spencer Asuchak (9g, 13a) who round out the top three.

Inside the Series: Saturday wraps up the three-game series between the Cyclones and Americans with the teams splitting the first two games. Cincinnati holds a 3-1-0-1 edge all-time against Allen.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati comes out of the holiday break next Friday when they travel to Indy to take on the Fuel, in the fifth game of a 12-game season series. The teams have split the first four meetings this season, with both of Cincinnati's wins coming in Indianapolis.

Fanning the Flames: Forward Jesse Schultz seeing his goal-scoring streak snapped at six games following Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Allen Americans, he extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Allen. He has accounted for six goals and six assists on his current 10-game heater, and has points in 11 of his last 12 games overall (7g, 8a). He leads the Cyclones with 28 points (8g, 20a) in 28 games.

Seeing Double: Forward Justin Vaive lit the lamp twice for the Cyclones, in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Allen Americans, marking his first multi-goal outing of the season. Additionally, Mike Marnell and Ben Johnson each tallied a pair of goals in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Americans. For Marnell, it marked his fourth multi-point and first multi-goal outing of the season, and places him in a tie for third on the 'Clones in goals with six. Johnson's pair mark his first goals as a Cyclone, and he also added an assist for a three-point night. ForwardsJesse Schultz and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Eric Knodel also chipped in with a pair of assists.

Powel, Stephens Reassigned: Cincinnati Cyclones forward Myles Powell and defenseman Devante Stephens have been reassigned by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Recalled on December, 11, Powell skated in five games with the Americans, however did not record a point. A native of Comox, BC, Powell has appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for 10 goals and eight assists in the process. He is currently riding a four-game point streak, totaling two goals and three assists, and he also had a seven-game point streak from November 7-21, totaling eight goals and three assists in that time. Hailing from White Rock, BC, Stephens is second on the Cyclones in defenseman scoring with five goals and 10 assists in 24 games, and he leads the ECHL with a plus-22 on-ice rating. Currently in his second pro season, Stephens accounted for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Americans last season.

Piling up the Points: The Cyclones saw their season-high seven-game winning streak snapped following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Allen Americans on Friday night, however they have points in nine straight (7-0-0-2). Cincinnati has outscored the opposition, 33-19, in that time.

Defensively Offensive: The Cyclones defensive corps have been contributing to the Cyclones offensive success as of late, accounting for five goals and 14 assists in the last 11 games. Eric Knodel has a goal and five assists in that time following a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Allen Americans, and is currently tied for fourth in ECHL defenseman scoring with five goals and 15 assists. Additionally, Devante Stephens has added three goals and an assist while Tobie Bisson (5a), Arvin Atwal (1g, 1a), and Andrew DeBrincat, Anthony Florentino, and Mitch Jones (1a each) have also found the score sheet.

Leading the Way: The Cyclones currently lead the ECHL team defense (2.25 GA/GM) and are third in the League in offensive production (3.75G/GM). The Cyclones are outscoring teams, 105-63, and have allowed two or fewer goals in nine of the last 12 games. The Cyclones are 17-4-0-2 in their last 23 games, outscoring their opponents 86-47 in that span, including 60-22 in their 17 wins. Closing out games have been a specialty for Cincinnati, as they have only allowed 11 goals in the third period, and are outscoring the opposition, 36-11, in the final 20 minutes of play. Additionally, the Cyclones are 15-1-0-1. when leading through two periods, and have given up more than three goals in regulation just three times this season.

The Puck Stops Here: Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser leads the ECHL with a 1.78 goals-against average along with a .938 save percentage, while posting an 10-2-1-0 record in the process. He has won six of his last seven starts, and has allowed one goal in four consecutive games, and three or fewer goals in seven straight games.

Taking Away the Power: The Cyclones possess the ECHL's top penalty kill, having allowed just 11 goals in 97 shorthanded situations (88.7%). Additionally, Cincinnati also boasts the sixth-ranked home (88.7%) and second-ranked road (90.0%) penalty kills, and have only allowed nine power play goals on their last 78 chances.

Welcome Matt Thomas: The Cyclones enter the 2018-19 season with a new head coach. In early August, Cincinnati hired Matt Thomas as the team's new bench boss. He replaced Matt Macdonald who was named assistant coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins; American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. A native of Maple Ridge, BC, Thomas has extensive head coaching experience in the ECHL, spanning 11 seasons with the Atlantic Boardwalk Bullies, Fresno Falcons, and Stockton Thunder from 2002-2013. Thomas served two seasons as an assistant coach with Atlantic City, including helping the Boardwalk Bullies to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2003, before assuming the role of head coach and Director of Hockey Operations with the team prior to 2004-2005. He compiled a 42-22-8 mark in his lone season as Atlantic City's bench boss, and served as the head coach for the 2005 ECHL All-Star Game. He then moved on to Fresno prior to the 2005-06 campaign, leading the Falcons to a 43-15-14 mark along with a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Over the next two seasons in Fresno, Thomas compiled a 76-41-17 record, with trips to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on both occasions. He coached the Falcons during the first half of 2008-09, leading the team to an 18-10-2 mark before the team ceased operations midseason. Thomas was not out of work for long however, as he was named head coach of Stockton shortly after, and finished the year with a record of 22-16-3, and a trip to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Thomas went on to coach the Thunder for four more seasons, amassing a mark of 141-111-36, reaching the post season each year, including a trip to the 2013 Kelly Cup Finals. He enters the 2018-19 campaign as the ECHL's sixth-winningest coach with a career record of 342-225-80, just one win back of fifth place all time. He is also the all-time leader in playoff games coached with 97, and ranks third with 49 playoff wins.

