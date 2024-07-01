Julián Carranza to Feyenoord: BEST GOALS in MLS!
July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
The Philadelphia Union have transferred forward Julián Carranza to Eredivisie side @Feyenoord.
Julián Carranza originally came to Major League Soccer in 2020 with Inter Miami CF and departs with 37 goals and 15 assists 115 regular-season appearances. He was a key part of Philadelphia's MLS Cup 2022 runner-up side and tallied 6 goals/1 assist in 9 Concacaf Champions Cup matches.
