Julián Carranza to Feyenoord: BEST GOALS in MLS!

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







The Philadelphia Union have transferred forward Julián Carranza to Eredivisie side @Feyenoord.

Julián Carranza originally came to Major League Soccer in 2020 with Inter Miami CF and departs with 37 goals and 15 assists 115 regular-season appearances. He was a key part of Philadelphia's MLS Cup 2022 runner-up side and tallied 6 goals/1 assist in 9 Concacaf Champions Cup matches.

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #philadelphiaunion #intermiami #carranza

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.