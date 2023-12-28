Iowa Wild Hires Cody Franson as Assistant Coach

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the hiring of Cody Franson as an assistant coach of the Iowa Wild.

"We are excited to welcome Cody to our staff," said Brett McLean, Head Coach of the Iowa Wild. "Cody's extensive playing experience and enthusiasm to coach will help our defensive group a great deal."

Franson, 36 (8/8/87), played professionally as a defenseman for 15 seasons (2007-2022), compiling 957 games across four different leagues (NHL, AHL, KHL, SHL). Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (79th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft, the Sicamous, B.C. native posted 212 points (43-169=212) in 550 career NHL games with the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Chicago Blackhawks. Franson totaled 175 points (46-129=175) in 283 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, Rockford IceHogs, and Hershey Bears. Prior to his professional career, Franson recorded 119 points (34-85=119) across five seasons with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Coaching is something I have wanted to do for a long time and I am excited to get started," said Franson. "I am looking forward to contributing to player development and working with Coach McLean."

Franson and his wife, Mandi, have a daughter, Sutton, and two sons, Gunnar and Jett.

