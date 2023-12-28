Detroit Reassigns Simon Edvinsson to Griffins
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Simon Edvinsson
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Last night, Edvinsson competed in his second NHL game of the season and recorded an assist and an even plus-minus rating in a 6-3 defeat to Minnesota. The former sixth overall pick in 2021 made his NHL season debut on Dec. 23 at New Jersey and logged an even plus-minus rating in 13:18 of ice time. The Swedish product has notched 16 points (6-10-16) and 20 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6 defenseman enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, which is tied for the longest run by a Griffin this campaign. Edvinsson exploded for his first two-goal game in North America on Dec. 1 against Milwaukee and logged two assists in consecutive contests from Nov. 18-24. In addition to ranking third on the team in points, Edvinsson is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen with six goals and tied for fifth with two power-play tallies. In 2022-23 during his rookie campaign in North America, Edvinsson totaled 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 outings with Grand Rapids to go along with two points (2-0-2) in nine games with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut on March 18, 2023 against Colorado and later bagged his first NHL goal on March 23, 2023 versus St. Louis.
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Simon Edvinsson
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
