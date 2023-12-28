Dominik Shine Signs Extension with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday re-signed forward and alternate captain Dominik Shine to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2024-25 season.

Shine, who's played his entire pro career with Grand Rapids, became just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons of service, beginning his tenure with the Griffins late in the 2016-17 campaign. On Nov. 10, the 30-year-old passed Mitch Callahan (2011-17) for third on the Griffins' all-time games played list with 366 regular-season appearances. Current assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2008-13; 2014-23) ranks second on the list with 629 games played, while Travis Richards (1996-2006) places first with 655 outings.

In addition to the games-played milestone, the Detroit native also ranks ninth on the team's all-time penalty minutes list with 443, 14 shy of tying Ed Patterson (1997-98; 1999-01) for eighth. Throughout 380 regular-season games, Shine has logged 113 points (53-60-113) and 443 penalty minutes, totaling career-high numbers in 2021-22 when he posted 32 points (17-15-32) in 71 games. He has also added two points (1-1-2) in 10 postseason contests. Currently, Shine has eight points (2-6-8) and 39 penalty minutes through 23 outings this campaign.

Prior to turning pro, Shine spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars from 2009-13, serving as captain from 2011-13. He then went on to compete for Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, where he was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017.

