Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche, Wesley Rejoins Eagles
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ben Meyers has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Meyers has generated six goals and seven assists in 19 AHL games with Colorado this season, while also notching one goal in five NHL contests with the Avalanche. In a separate transaction, the Eagles have recalled defenseman Josh Wesley from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Wesley has notched four goals and five assists in 20 games with the Grizzlies this season and has already skated in a pair of AHL contests this year with Colorado.
The son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 165 career AHL games with the Eagles, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the 27-year-old has also posted 25 goals and 48 assists in 155 ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Tulsa Oilers, Maine Mariners and Florida Everblades.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Iowa Wild on Thursday, December 28th at 5:00pm MT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
