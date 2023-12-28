Evan Nause Assigned to Everblades
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Evan Nause has been assigned to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.
The 20-year-old defenseman has logged one assist in eight games for the Checkers this season. He last suited up for Charlotte on Dec. 8, which was his only appearance since Thanksgiving.
A second-round pick by Florida in 2021, Nause recorded 97 points (17g, 80a) in 131 games over three QMJHL seasons with Quebec before turning pro - helping the Remparts win a Memorial Cup last season.
