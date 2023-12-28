San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-1 Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena. San Diego's record now stands at 8-14-5-0.

Chase De Leo scored his fourth goal of the season. He has tallied 4-7=11 points in nine games this season.

Judd Caulfield earned his third assist in two games, his eighth overall this season.

Tomas Suchanek stopped a season-high 41-of-44 shots.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego tomorrow night for a matchup with the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On tonight's loss to Coachella Valley:

It's disappointing honestly. Felt like we were in it all game. We had more than enough chances we just got to capitalize and bear down. Any chance that they got, I think that we honestly gave it to them. I thought we turned the puck over away too much and for this group, we didn't play simple. We know what works for us and what doesn't, and we just fed right into their game plan tonight.

On the team finding consistency:

That's the thing. Like obviously, we're more than capable, you know? It's like it's just the consistency and we got to find a way to do it on a night in and night out basis. And like I told the group, it's a long season. We got to do ourselves a favor here and figure it out because it's not going to be any fun losing games. It's been like this now for a few years here in San Diego. And I mean, we need to get back to winning hockey games and playoff hockey. That's why we're all here. That's I mean, that's the best part about it. So, like you said, we have the group that's capable to do it and just as putting effort in on the ice every single game.

On his goal:

That's a perfect example. (Gulls forward Judd Caulfield) brings it every single game. He plays the exact same way. It's consistent and, I mean, what more can you ask for than that. I was happy to get rewarded. I think he got rewarded so hard work pays off. Like I said, we just got to simplify, and good things happen. So, we need to be mad about this right now. But quick turnaround. Obviously, we play tomorrow night at home, so just got to be pissed off but forget about it. Short term memory and figure it out tomorrow.

On tomorrow's rivalry matchup with Ontario:

I know I love it. I live for that. I think I've played against them probably enough times the last few years to hold me over for missing the few this year, but it's always a good matchup and like I said, it's going to be a good test for our group. I mean, we got to have a good response and what better way to do it than tomorrow, so we'll be ready.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On coming out of the break not at full strength:

Lineup changes, injuries, breaks are excuses, and we didn't perform like we can and that's on us.

On the team finding consistency:

Before we can get to consistency, we need some forward momentum now. You know, just like a step in the right direction. Our last two games were very far away from us. And yes, the lineup is short. Yes, the energy's low. In the end, you got the next choice about how we are going to handle it. We didn't even defend well, which we should be able to do. I think for us, what's the first step? I think we can easily clean up the way we managed the puck. I thought it was real poor today and bring a little bit more energy and intensity to the game. This game is meant to be played with energy and emotion. We sure can bring a whole lot more.

On the performance of the goaltenders:

They're great. It's a great asset with our depth that we have in the net. These last two games didn't need to be this close even if it wasn't for the goalies. Yeah, we got an opportunity for (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) to go tomorrow and he'll be rested and ready to go against Ontario.

On Chase De Leo:

Chase gives us a veteran presence. Searching for some energy in moments of today's game. He brings passion all the time and it's good when we have him in the lineup.

On the quick turnaround:

Well, it's the great part about our sport, is that we have a chance to respond. So, that's what we're going to do.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.