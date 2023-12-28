Bojangles Game Preview: December 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
THE MATCHUP
After a quick break for the holidays, the Checkers are on the road and back in action with their second three-games-in-three-days stretch of the season. The divisional gauntlet starts with a pair of tilts against the Penguins before wrapping up on Sunday against the Phantoms.
THE STORYLINES
Stringing Them Together
The Checkers head into the weekend on a bit of a roll, having collected a point in each of their last six contests - a run that is not only the longest for Charlotte this season, but is tied for the longest such active streak in the AHL. That streak has had it's fair share of single-point outings, however, as the Checkers are 3-0-3-0 over those six games.
The Penguins have been one of the hotter teams in the Atlantic over the last 10 games - holding a 6-3-0-1 record - but enter the weekend having lost each of their last two contests heading into the holiday break by a combined 9-3 score.
Free Hockey
After playing three overtimes across the first 22 games of the season, the Checkers have seen each of their last three games and four of their last five go beyond regulation. And while those first three games all went Charlotte's way, the next three all ended up in defeat to bring the team's overtime record to 3-3 so far this season. In the final outing before the break, the Checkers partook in their first shootout of the season and earned a win.
Samo Stays Scoring
Mackie Samoskevich has strung together an impressive rookie campaign, and he's seen the points really start to fall for him over his most recent stretch of games. In fact, he has racked up 14 points over the last 13 contests and has multi-point efforts in three of his last four games and four of his last six.
Since Nov. 20, only one AHL rookie has recorded more points than Samoskevich and no rookie has more goals.
Uvis' Effect
Uvis Balinskis hasn't spent a lot of time in the Charlotte lineup, but he has certainly made an impact when called upon. The Latvian blue liner - who has spent the majority of this season in the NHL - has appeared in four games for the Checkers thus far and has found the scoresheet in three of them, totaling four helpers along the way.
Road Warriors
The Checkers are 4-1-1-0 over their last six road games and have surrendered 11 total goals over that stretch.
THE ONES TO WATCH
Charlotte
Casey Fitzgerald - 3 assists in last 2 games
Mackie Samoskevich - 9 points in last 6 games
Uvis Balinskis - 4 points in last 4 games
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Alex Nylander - 5 points in last 4 games
Rem Pitlick - 11 points in last 11 games
Sam Poulin - 4 points in last 4 games
THE INFO
Puck drops on tonight's game at 7:05 p.m. You can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Dominik Shine Signs Extension with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Detroit Reassigns Simon Edvinsson to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Evan Nause Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Third Jersey - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Loan Leivermann and Swoyer to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Alex Doucet Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Hires Cody Franson as Assistant Coach - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Top Knights - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-1, to Bakersfield on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Return From Holiday Break With 4-2 Win Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Strike Twice on Power Play But Fall 4-2 to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Come Up Short In Rematch With Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games After 3-2 Win Over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Fails in 7-4 Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.