Senators Win Third Straight
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Laval Rocket's William Trudeau versus Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned their third straight victory and finished the home portion of their 2023 schedule with a 4-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Thursday night.
Belleville weathered a Laval push to start the game and would take a lead about 15:00 minutes into the first period, courtesy of a wrist shot from Jacob Larsson, from the left boards. The Sens extended the lead with a power play goal about three minutes later, after Matthew Highmore was able to will the puck over the line during a goalmouth scramble.
Josh Currie would extend the lead to 3-0 early in the second period, knocking in a rebound off the end boards, following a shot by Egor Sokolov. But, Laval would get one back on their fourth power play of the period at 18:57, by way of an Emil Heineman one-timer.
The only goal of the third would come via another Roby Jarventie empty netter, his second in as many games.
Fast Facts:
#4 Jacob Larsson had a goal and has points in back-to-back games
#13 Egor Sokolov had an assist and is now on a three-game point streak
#15 Matthew Highmore had a goal and an assist and is now on a three-game point streak
#18 Josh Currie had a goal with five shots on net and has points in back-to-back games
#21 Max Guenette had a pair of assists and has points in back-to-back games
#34 Roby Jarventie had a goal and an assist and extended his point streak to five games
#40 Mads Sogaard made 30 saves to earn his sixth win of the season
The Senators won their third game in a row
Belleville was 1/3 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the victory:
"These guys are starting to play for each other, so guys feed off of that and everybody comes together and we stay five tight. I thought after that, we played a real solid game."
Belleville Sens Forward Matthew Highmore on the win:
"I thought we might have came out a little bit slow, but Sogy made big saves like he always does. We started to gain a bit of traction, started banging some bodies and got in on the forecheck, which is our bread and butter. When we do that it really sets up the rest of our game."
Full media availabilities are below.
Next Up:
Saturday December 30, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 4:00 p.m.
Saturday January 6, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday January 7, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday January 10, 2023 vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jetss) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators celebrate win
(Cleveland Monsters)
|
Laval Rocket's Logan Mailloux battles Belleville Senators' Jarid Lukosevicius
(Cleveland Monsters)
|
Laval Rocket's William Trudeau versus Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard
(Cleveland Monsters)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023
- Senators Win Third Straight - Belleville Senators
- Bankier Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Opens Road Trip With 4-2 Win Over Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche, Wesley Rejoins Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Karashik and Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Dominik Shine Signs Extension with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Detroit Reassigns Simon Edvinsson to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Evan Nause Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Third Jersey - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Loan Leivermann and Swoyer to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Alex Doucet Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Hires Cody Franson as Assistant Coach - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Top Knights - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-1, to Bakersfield on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Return From Holiday Break With 4-2 Win Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Strike Twice on Power Play But Fall 4-2 to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Come Up Short In Rematch With Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games After 3-2 Win Over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Fails in 7-4 Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Senators Win Third Straight
- Belleville Sens earn another Boxing Day Classic win in Toronto
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid and Head Into Christmas Break With Win Over Rival Marlies
- Belleville Sens Captain Heatherington to Represent Canada at 2023 Spengler Cup
- Sens Split Season Series With Pens After 5-1 Loss