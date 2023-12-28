Senators Win Third Straight

Laval Rocket's William Trudeau versus Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned their third straight victory and finished the home portion of their 2023 schedule with a 4-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Thursday night.

Belleville weathered a Laval push to start the game and would take a lead about 15:00 minutes into the first period, courtesy of a wrist shot from Jacob Larsson, from the left boards. The Sens extended the lead with a power play goal about three minutes later, after Matthew Highmore was able to will the puck over the line during a goalmouth scramble.

Josh Currie would extend the lead to 3-0 early in the second period, knocking in a rebound off the end boards, following a shot by Egor Sokolov. But, Laval would get one back on their fourth power play of the period at 18:57, by way of an Emil Heineman one-timer.

The only goal of the third would come via another Roby Jarventie empty netter, his second in as many games.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jacob Larsson had a goal and has points in back-to-back games

#13 Egor Sokolov had an assist and is now on a three-game point streak

#15 Matthew Highmore had a goal and an assist and is now on a three-game point streak

#18 Josh Currie had a goal with five shots on net and has points in back-to-back games

#21 Max Guenette had a pair of assists and has points in back-to-back games

#34 Roby Jarventie had a goal and an assist and extended his point streak to five games

#40 Mads Sogaard made 30 saves to earn his sixth win of the season

The Senators won their third game in a row

Belleville was 1/3 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the victory:

"These guys are starting to play for each other, so guys feed off of that and everybody comes together and we stay five tight. I thought after that, we played a real solid game."

Belleville Sens Forward Matthew Highmore on the win:

"I thought we might have came out a little bit slow, but Sogy made big saves like he always does. We started to gain a bit of traction, started banging some bodies and got in on the forecheck, which is our bread and butter. When we do that it really sets up the rest of our game."

Full media availabilities are below.

Next Up:

Saturday December 30, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday January 6, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday January 7, 2023 @ Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday January 10, 2023 vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jetss) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

