Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games After 3-2 Win Over Marlies

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 on Wednesday night in front of 15,095 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Corson Ceulemans grabbed the lone goal of the opening frame unassisted at 17:45 sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Toronto's Joseph Blandisi started the second period with a tally at 1:01, but Trey Fix-Wolansky responded at 1:39 off feeds from Marcus Bjork and Stanislav Svozil bringing the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Owen Sillinger recorded a tally at 2:16 of the final frame with helpers from Cole Clayton and Roman Ahcan extending Cleveland's lead to 3-1. The Marlies fought back with a goal from Ryan Tverberg at 13:04, but the Monsters stood tall securing the 3-2 victory.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 30 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, December 30, at 8:00 p.m. at AllState Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 - - 3 TOR 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 0/3 4/4 10 min / 5 inf TOR 26 0/4 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 24 2 14-3-0 TOR Hildeby L 30 3 7-5-2 Cleveland Record: 20-7-1-0, 1st North Division Toronto Record: 13-10-3-1, 3rd North Division

