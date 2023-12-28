Game Notes - ABB vs CGY

Home for the holidays.

The Wranglers kick off an eight-game homestand with a two-game set against the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning on Thursday night.

Calgary skated into the break on top of the Western Conference with a 18-7-2-0 record for 38 points and have won their last two games.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford sits third in the Pacific Division - four points back of Calgary - with a 16-8-2-0 record with 34 points.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan 1, 2023 1:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan 2, 2023 6:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have the edge over the Canucks in the season series, with three wins (3-1) in four meetings.

However, it was Abbotsford who picked up the two points when these two teams last met on Nov.26, with a 7-2 win.

Adam Klapka enjoys playing the Canucks this season, with six points (4g,2a) in four games against Abbotsford this season, and scored the game winning goal on Oct.20.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Keep your eye on Cole Schwindt tonight.

Schwindt scored twice in his last game before the holiday break and has 15 points (6g,9a) in 23 games this season.

In four games against the Canucks, Schwindt has two assists.

ONE TIMERS:

Ben Jones leads the team in goals and points with 22 points (10g,12a) in 27 games.

William Stromgren scored his first career AHL goal on Dec.23 against Colorado.

Dustin Wolf has 12 wins in 16 starts this season (12-4-0)

