Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Third Jersey

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights shared today the team's third jersey design. The Silver Knights will wear their newest sweater for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 30 when the team takes on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase their own jersey at The Livery at America First Center today starting at 11 a.m. PT or VegasTeamStore.com. A limited number of jerseys will also be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena, and this Saturday the jersey will be for sale at The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center.

THIRD JERSEY DETAILS

- The letter "H" appears on the knight's helmet twice - a nod to House Henderson

- The ribbon at the bottom of the crest reads "House Henderson," a tribute to the Nobles who fill The Stronghold

- Captain and Assistant patches feature an outline of Nevada

- Metallic striping on both the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey pay homage to the Silver Knights' home and away sweaters, and their NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights

- One shoulder has the primary VGK logo, while the other has HSK's primary

- Numbers on both the back and sleeves are metallic silver, outlined in metallic gold

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday, Dec. 30. Click here to purchase. Fans can also watch on Vegas 34, or listen on 1230 The Game.

