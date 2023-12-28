Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (12-14-1-1; 26 pts.) vs. Colorado Eagles (12-11-3-1; 28 pts.)

The Iowa Wild welcome the Colorado Eagles to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 8-4-0-2 (5-0-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-4-0-1 at Colorado)

Last Time: Iowa defeated Colorado 3-2 in Loveland on Dec. 2 to complete a weekend sweep... Andy Welinski, Joël Teasdale, and Adam Raska scored for Iowa... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 43-of-45 shots to help the Wild secure the win

2022-23: Iowa and Colorado split a four-game season series... The Eagles won two games in Colorado in November... The Wild swept a two-game series at the end of December... Dakota Mermis paced Iowa with four points (1-3=4) in four games... Jesper Wallstedt went 1-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and 0.920 SV% in three games

TEAM NOTES

STARTING LINE: The Wild are 10-3-0-1 when scoring a goal in the first period... Iowa is 10-0-0-1 in its last 11 games when scoring in the opening frame... The Wild have not scored a first period goal in four games... Iowa has won all three games in which the team has scored twice in the first 20 minutes

COUNTING PIMS: Iowa ranks first in the Western Conference in PIM (464) and is second in the AHL to Lehigh Valley (523)... Saturday marked the first time in five games Iowa did not take a major or misconduct

MAN ADVANTAGE: Iowa has received four or more power plays in six consecutive games... The Wild have converted on the man advantage in six of the last seven games... Opponents have converted on the power play in eight consecutive games

MR. 300

* Nic Petan recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday to tally his 300th professional point

* Petan currently owns a three-game goal and point streak (6-2=8)

* Petan's first professional game and goal came in the NHL at Boston with Winnipeg on Oct. 8, 2015

* Petan has tallied 267 points (89-178&7) in 259 AHL games and 33 points (7-26=33) across 165 NHL contests

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.