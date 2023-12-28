Griffins Return From Holiday Break With 4-2 Win Over Rockford

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Zach Aston-Reese in action

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rockford IceHogs) Grand Rapids Griffins' Zach Aston-Reese in action(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Rockford IceHogs)

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Carter Mazur's third period power-play goal helped lift the Grand Rapids Griffins over the Rockford IceHogs in a 4-2 victory at the BMO Center on Wednesday.

Joel L'Esperance's goal marked his 200th professional point while Mazur's tally was his third in his past four games. In the contest, 10 Griffins registered a point, which included four different goal scorers.

In the early minutes of the first period, a shot from Josiah Didier deflected off a Rockford player's stick and squeezed through the pads of Drew Commesso for a Griffins lead at 14:05. Didier's tally ended Commesso's shutout streak over the Griffins at 65:55. Just over three minutes later, Colton Dach snapped a shot past the shoulder of Sebastian Cossa while in the crease for a Rockford power-play goal with 11:07 remaining in the opening frame.

After 11 seconds were played in the second stanza, Grand Rapids found itself on the penalty kill. The IceHogs capitalized on their man-advantage, as Mike Hardman scored Rockford's second power-play tally of the evening by cleaning up a loose rebound on the doorstep at 1:59. With 4:53 remaining in the middle period, L'Esperance wristed a laser from the left circle, which beat Commesso for a game-tying Griffins goal.

Late in the final frame, Mazur broke the deadlock after he jammed the puck under Commesso's pad while on the doorstep for a power-play tally and a 3-2 Griffins lead at 13:03. With Commesso pulled at 17:35, Elmer Soderblom sunk the IceHogs with an empty-net goal with 1:07 remaining.

Notes

- Grand Rapids has won their eighth contest in their last 14 games in Rockford. The road win improved them to 3-9-2-1 when away from home this season.

- With this being their second meeting of the year, the Griffins and IceHogs will battle 10 more times in the campaign.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 1 1 2 - 4

Rockford 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Didier 2 (Soderblom, Wallinder), 5:55. 2, Rockford, Dach 7 (Gust, Teply), 8:53 (PP). Penalties-Newpower Gr (tripping), 8:16.

2nd Period-3, Rockford, Hardman 6 (Rolston, Katchouk), 1:59 (PP). 4, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 7 (Aston-Reese), 15:07. Penalties-Newpower Gr (holding), 0:11; Del Mastro Rfd (tripping), 6:16.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Mazur 6 (Lombardi, Tuomisto), 13:03 (PP). 6, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 3 (Stevens, Kasper), 18:53 (EN). Penalties-Dach Rfd (high-sticking), 11:21.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-10-9-26. Rockford 5-6-5-16.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 2; Rockford 2 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 5-6-3 (16 shots-14 saves). Rockford, Commesso 6-7-2 (25 shots-22 saves).

A-5,245

Three Stars

1. GR Soderblom (goal, assist); 2. GR Mazur (game-winner); 3. GR L'Esperance (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 10-13-3-1 (24 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 29 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

Rockford: 11-13-3-0 (25 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.