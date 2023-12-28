Karashik and Millman to Reading
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned Adam Karashik to Reading.
Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists. He has also played in eight games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 107 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.
Karashik, 25, is a right-handed shooting defenseman from Ridgefield, Connecticut who is in his second full season of professional hockey. This year with the Phantoms, he has played in 11 games scoring 0-2-2. Last season, Karashik played in 23 games with Lehigh Valley recording three assists while also playing in five games for Reading where he scored one goal with one assist.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center for the penultimate game of calendar year 2023 with a Saturday night rivalry tilt against the first-place Hershey Bears. Saturday features the team's Whiteout uniforms and the Whiteout Night for the fans also includes a white knit cap giveaway courtesy of The Morning Call.
The Phantoms conclude the three-game homestand on New Year's Eve with a Sunday night clash against the Charlotte Checkers including a glowstick giveaway from Penn Community Bank. The celebration continues outside after the game with the World's Largest Puck Drop at midnight.
UPCOMING
Saturday, December 30 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Phantoms Knit Caps presented by The Morning Call. Whiteout Night.
Sunday, December 31 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - World's Largest Puck Drop! Glowsticks presented by Penn Community Bank
Saturday, January 6 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, January 7 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Adam Karashik (right)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023
- Meyers Recalled by Colorado Avalanche, Wesley Rejoins Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Karashik and Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Dominik Shine Signs Extension with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Detroit Reassigns Simon Edvinsson to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Evan Nause Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Third Jersey - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Loan Leivermann and Swoyer to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Alex Doucet Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Hires Cody Franson as Assistant Coach - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Top Knights - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-1, to Bakersfield on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Return From Holiday Break With 4-2 Win Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Strike Twice on Power Play But Fall 4-2 to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Come Up Short In Rematch With Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games After 3-2 Win Over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Fails in 7-4 Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.