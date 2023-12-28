Karashik and Millman to Reading

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned Adam Karashik to Reading.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists. He has also played in eight games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 107 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

Karashik, 25, is a right-handed shooting defenseman from Ridgefield, Connecticut who is in his second full season of professional hockey. This year with the Phantoms, he has played in 11 games scoring 0-2-2. Last season, Karashik played in 23 games with Lehigh Valley recording three assists while also playing in five games for Reading where he scored one goal with one assist.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for the penultimate game of calendar year 2023 with a Saturday night rivalry tilt against the first-place Hershey Bears. Saturday features the team's Whiteout uniforms and the Whiteout Night for the fans also includes a white knit cap giveaway courtesy of The Morning Call.

The Phantoms conclude the three-game homestand on New Year's Eve with a Sunday night clash against the Charlotte Checkers including a glowstick giveaway from Penn Community Bank. The celebration continues outside after the game with the World's Largest Puck Drop at midnight.

Saturday, December 30 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Phantoms Knit Caps presented by The Morning Call. Whiteout Night.

Sunday, December 31 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - World's Largest Puck Drop! Glowsticks presented by Penn Community Bank

Saturday, January 6 (6:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, January 7 (3:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

