Alex Doucet Returns to Grand Rapids
December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forward Alex Doucet to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
From Dec. 10-15, Doucet logged three games with the Griffins and totaled two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating, making his AHL debut on Dec. 10 at the Toronto Marlies. Doucet has appeared in 15 games with the Walleye during his rookie campaign, logging 14 points (6-8-14), four penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. The 21-year-old made his pro debut with Toledo on Oct. 21 at Kalamazoo, scoring a goal in the process. Doucet posted a four-point night (2-2-4) during his second pro contest on Oct. 27 at Fort Wayne. During the 2022-23 QMJHL season, Doucet was named to the CHL Third All-Star Team when he totaled a career-high 115 points (58-57-115) in 70 regular-season games. He then went on to pace the QMJHL playoffs with 31 points (14-17-31) in 21 outings. The undrafted free agent signed with the Red Wings on March 1, 2023.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Alex Doucet
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
