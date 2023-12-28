Bears Loan Leivermann and Swoyer to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defensemen Nicky Leivermann and Colin Swoyer have been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Leivermann, 25, has appeared in three games for Hershey this season, making his AHL debut on Oct. 21 at Providence. He's registered one assist, tallying his first professional point on Nov. 17 versus Bridgeport. With the Stingrays, Leivermann has posted seven points (2g, 5a) over 10 games, scoring his professional goal on Dec. 6 at Florida.

Swoyer, 25, has skated in four games with Hershey this season, logging three assists. He made his Hershey debut on Oct. 22 at Bridgeport, registering two assists. The native of Hinsdale, Ill. has played in 45 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre and Hershey, collecting 14 points (1g, 13a).

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice against the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

